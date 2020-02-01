-
Branden Grace shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Branden Grace gets up-and-down for bunker at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Branden Grace gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Branden Grace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Grace's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Grace had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Grace got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Grace's 166 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.
