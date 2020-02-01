In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 63rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Frittelli's 78 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Frittelli's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.