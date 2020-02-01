Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Hudson Swafford, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Lee to even for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Lee hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 20 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Lee at 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Lee went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.