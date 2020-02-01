In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Pan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.