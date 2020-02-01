-
Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the third at the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau nearly aces No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau nearly dunks his 131-yard tee shot, landing his ball right by the cup and stopping it 5 feet from the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Finau finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Tony Finau's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
Finau missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 8 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Finau hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 9 under for the round.
