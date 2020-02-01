  • Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the third at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau nearly dunks his 131-yard tee shot, landing his ball right by the cup and stopping it 5 feet from the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

