In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Finau finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Tony Finau's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

Finau missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 8 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Finau hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 9 under for the round.