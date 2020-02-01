-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Hudson Swafford, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Garnett's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Garnett hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
