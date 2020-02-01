In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 16th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Horschel's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Horschel had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Horschel's 131 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Horschel had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Horschel went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Horschel's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Horschel got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 1 over for the round.