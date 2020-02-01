In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day in 2nd at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 second, Simpson's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Simpson's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

Simpson tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 8 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 7 under for the round.