Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day in 10th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 558-yard par-5 third, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lashley to even-par for the round.
Lashley hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Lashley hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lashley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
