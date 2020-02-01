-
Sung Kang shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
Highlights
Sung Kang dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hits his 130-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 37th at 5 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kang's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Kang chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kang hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
Kang hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.
