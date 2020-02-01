In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 37th at 5 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kang's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Kang chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kang hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.