Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Laird's tee shot went 108 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Laird hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.