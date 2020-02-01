Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 29th at 7 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Harman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Harman hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

Harman missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.