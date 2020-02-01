In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.B. Holmes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Hudson Swafford; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; and Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under.

On the par-5 third, Holmes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Holmes's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to even for the round.

Holmes tee shot went 206 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Holmes had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Holmes hit his 80 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.