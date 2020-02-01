In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Luke List hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 12th at 10 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Hudson Swafford, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 11th, List's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, List had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, List's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 6 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker List stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved List to 7 under for the round.