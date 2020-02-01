-
Scott Piercy putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy sinks 12-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scott Piercy rolls in a 12-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 1st hole.
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Piercy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Piercy's 185 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Piercy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Piercy hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
