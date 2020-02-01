-
Bubba Watson shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson birdies No. 14 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Watson had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Watson hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Watson to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Watson at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Watson's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
