In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 13 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Walker's 97 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Walker went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Walker to even for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Walker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Walker chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Walker at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Walker hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.