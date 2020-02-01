-
Nick Taylor putts himself to an even-par third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor sticks tee shot to birdie No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Nick Taylor hits his 129-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Nick Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 13 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Nick Taylor hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Taylor at 2 under for the round.
