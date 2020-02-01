In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, K.J. Choi hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Choi chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Choi hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Choi hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Choi to 1 under for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Choi hit his 91 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to even-par for the round.