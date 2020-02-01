-
Matt Kuchar putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Matt Kuchar hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 20th at 8 under; Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Matt Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Kuchar hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
