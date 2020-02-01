  • Matt Kuchar putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Tony Finau went full Kobe at the 16th, Harry Higgs was a fan favorite with his entertaining birdie and Rickie Fowler shot 9-strokes better.
    The Takeaway

    Finau goes full Kobe, Higgs fan favorite, Fowler bounces back

    In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Tony Finau went full Kobe at the 16th, Harry Higgs was a fan favorite with his entertaining birdie and Rickie Fowler shot 9-strokes better.