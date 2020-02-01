-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Baddeley had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Baddeley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
