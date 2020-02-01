-
Charley Hoffman shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
Charley Hoffman nearly holes out from fairway bunker at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman nearly jars his 128-yard approach from a fairway bunker, landing his ball inside a foot of the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 40th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 12-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hoffman's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
