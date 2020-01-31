In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 119th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Wolff got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.