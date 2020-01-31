In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Patrick Flavin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Flavin finished his round tied for 105th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Patrick Flavin's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Flavin to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Flavin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Flavin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.

Flavin got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Flavin got to the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt to save par. This put Flavin at 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Flavin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Flavin to even-par for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Flavin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Flavin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Flavin had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.

Flavin got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Flavin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Flavin to even for the round.