In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Doc Redman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 third, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Redman's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Redman chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.