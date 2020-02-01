In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kyle Westmoreland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 92nd at 2 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Westmoreland hit his next to the native area. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Westmoreland's 121 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Westmoreland hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Westmoreland hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Westmoreland to even for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Westmoreland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Westmoreland's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 3 over for the round.