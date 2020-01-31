  • Wyndham Clark rebounds from poor front in second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

    Woodland's eagle hole-out, Kobe tributes and Golden Tate bunker angles at 16

    In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Gary Woodland wasted no time holing out for eagle, players paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at the famous 16th, where Golden Tate had enough fun for everyone on Wednesday.