Wyndham Clark rebounds from poor front in second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Clark finished his round in 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
On his second stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Wyndham Clark went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Clark's 80 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Clark chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
