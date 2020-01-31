Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Collin Morikawa had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Morikawa hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Morikawa chipped in his fourth shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Morikawa's 163 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.