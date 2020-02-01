-
Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 85th at 1 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Aaron Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Wise's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 17th, 332-yard par-4, Wise hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Wise hit his 81 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
