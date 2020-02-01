-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 92nd at 2 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Straka hit his 263 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.
