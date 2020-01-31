J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

Poston hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Poston went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

Poston hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.