Sebastián Muñoz shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.
On the par-5 third, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.
