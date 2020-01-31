In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Schauffele finished his round tied for 8th at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Xander Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

Schauffele hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.