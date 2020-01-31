  • Xander Schauffele rebounds from poor front in second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hits his 175-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele's tight approach leads to birdie at Waste Management

    In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hits his 175-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.