Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McCarthy finished his day tied for 55th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Denny McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.