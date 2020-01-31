-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau rolls in 18-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bryson DeChambeau jars an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.
Bryson DeChambeau tee shot went 149 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
