In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.

Bryson DeChambeau tee shot went 149 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.