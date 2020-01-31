Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Burns missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Burns to even for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Burns hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Burns's his second shot went 62 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, his fifth shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Burns went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.