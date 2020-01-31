-
Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 12 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under, and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schenk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
