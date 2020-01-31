Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rahm had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rahm's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Rahm had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Rahm hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rahm hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Rahm's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.