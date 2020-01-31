In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Viktor Hovland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hovland's tee shot went 208 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hovland's 177 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hovland hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hovland hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.