In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 119th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Mullinax's his second shot went 35 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mullinax hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Mullinax to 6 over for the round.