In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hagy hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hagy's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hagy's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.