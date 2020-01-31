-
Robby Shelton putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his round tied for 102nd at 3 over; J.B. Holmes and Wyndham Clark are tied for 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under; and Scott Piercy and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Robby Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Shelton's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
