-
-
Austin Cook putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
-
Highlights
Austin Cook birdies No. 17 at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Austin Cook hits his tee shot 307 yards and stopped it just short of the green at the par-4 17th hole. He would get up-and-down for birdie.
Austin Cook hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 114th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Austin Cook hit his tee shot 307 yards to the fairway bunker on the 442-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.