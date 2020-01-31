Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 55th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Gooch chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.