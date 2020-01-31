In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Alex Smalley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Smalley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to even-par for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Smalley at 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Smalley's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.