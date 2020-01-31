In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 61st at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.