Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Duncan's 201 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's tee shot went 166 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Duncan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.