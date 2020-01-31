In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 251 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Berger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Berger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Berger's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

Berger's tee shot went 171 yards to the native area and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 215-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Berger to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Berger's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.