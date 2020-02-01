Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Corey Conners had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Conners hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.