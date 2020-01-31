In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Max Homa hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Homa chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Homa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Homa at 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Homa hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Homa's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.